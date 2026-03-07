Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner also followed in the footsteps of the Australian captain to deal with Indian tricks.
According to details, India and New Zealand will face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow.
A day before the match, a picture of Mitchell Santner has gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen taking a picture of the pitch.
Australian captain Pat Cummins did the same before the 2023 World Cup final and defeated India in the final.
It is normal to inspect the pitch a day before the match, but taking a picture is a sign of low confidence in the BCCI.
According to Indian media reports, the BCCI is providing every possible facility to make its team successful.
To facilitate the Indian team, it is likely that a pitch similar to the semi-final against England will be built.