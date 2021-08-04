ISLAMABAD, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani reached
Tehran on a two-day visit, along with a Parliamentary delegation.
Pakistan Envoy to Tehran H.E Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Chairman Iran
Pakistan Parliamentary friendship goup Ahmad Amir-Abadi Farahani
received the Parliamentary delegation, headed by Chairman Senate Sadiq
Sanjrani, at the airport.
The delegation, led by the Chairman Senate, will attend the swearing-in
ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.
During his two day stay in Tehran, Sanjrani will call on Iranian
President Ebrahim Raisi. Chairman Senate is also expected to hold
meetings with other key political figures.
On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq
Sanjrani represents Pakistan in the swearing-in ceremony.
Senators Dilawar Khan, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir
and other senior officials of the Senate are also part of the
delegation.
Earlier in the day, Chairman Senate, along with the delegation, reached
Mashhad via chartered Plane. Deputy Governor Mashahd and Counsellor
General Arif Bhatani welcomed the delegation at the airport. Chairman
Senate also paid homage to the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza.