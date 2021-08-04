ISLAMABAD, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani reached

Tehran on a two-day visit, along with a Parliamentary delegation.

Pakistan Envoy to Tehran H.E Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Chairman Iran

Pakistan Parliamentary friendship goup Ahmad Amir-Abadi Farahani

received the Parliamentary delegation, headed by Chairman Senate Sadiq

Sanjrani, at the airport.

The delegation, led by the Chairman Senate, will attend the swearing-in

ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

During his two day stay in Tehran, Sanjrani will call on Iranian

President Ebrahim Raisi. Chairman Senate is also expected to hold

meetings with other key political figures.

On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq

Sanjrani represents Pakistan in the swearing-in ceremony.

Senators Dilawar Khan, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir

and other senior officials of the Senate are also part of the

delegation.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Senate, along with the delegation, reached

Mashhad via chartered Plane. Deputy Governor Mashahd and Counsellor

General Arif Bhatani welcomed the delegation at the airport. Chairman

Senate also paid homage to the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza.