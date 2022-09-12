Recently, it was revealed that the talented actor Sanjay Dutt will portray an antagonist in the upcoming movie by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

According to the insiders, “The script calls for the appearance of numerous strong villains, and who better to play one of the many baddies in this still-untitled picture than Sanjay Dutt?”

According to the reports, Lokesh and Sanjay Dutt have been speaking for some time, and now everything is falling into place.

The actor received a whopping INR 10 crore as payment for his participation in the movie. The rumour that Prithviraj will also be in the movie is circulating, according to PinkVilla. The Malayalam actor is on Kanagaraj’s wish list, according to the sources, but the paperwork is not yet finalised.

Reports from earlier on June 21 indicated that characters in the movie would resemble Rajinikanth’s Baasha avatar in appearance and personality.