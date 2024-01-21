Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anum Mirza confirmed the divorce of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza in a statement on social media.

On the morning of Saturday, January 20, Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed released joint wedding photos on Instagram and wrote ‘Alhamdulillah’ in the caption.

Sources claimed that Shoaib and Sania have divorced, while the tennis star’s father, Imran Mirza while talking to Indian media, said that his daughter has divorced.

Now on Sunday morning, Anum Mirza has released a statement on Instagram on behalf of his family and Sania’s team.

In the shared note, it was written, ‘Sania has always kept her private life hidden from the public, but today the need has arisen for her to share with everyone that few months have passed since Shoaib and his divorce’.

Former captain Shoaib Malik married actress Sana Javed

In the Instagram post, it was further written that ‘Sania wishes her ex-husband Shoaib all the best for his new life’.

In a note that appeared on Anam Mirza’s account, fans were requested that at this critical time in Sania’s life, we appeal to all fans not to pay attention to any false news and take care of privacy.

Apart from this, the same note has also been shared by Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza on X’s account.

It should be noted that rumors of divorce between Shoaib and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who tied the knot in April 2010, have been circulating since December 2022.

Even after many months of the news of divorce, there was no confirmation or denial from both sides.

After 8 years of marriage, their first son Izhan was born on 30 October 2018.

On the other hand, singer Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed got married in October 2020. Rumors of divorce between them had surfaced in the past few days, which were not denied or confirmed by the couple.