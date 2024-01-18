The news of the separation between former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik has been born again.

A few months ago, the news of the separation between the two stars was widely discussed in the Pakistani and Indian media, Sania and Shoaib’s fans were also upset after hearing this news.

Ever since this news, Sania Mirza has been sharing some posts on her Instagram story that are either family-related or something that indicates that her married life is going through ups and downs.

Shoaib Malik explained the reason for his silence on the rumors of separation from Sania

Finally, Shoaib Malik’s statement came out on the rumors of his separation from his wife Sania Mirza

However, in spite of all these rumors have not been denied or confirmed by Sania and Shoaib, due to which the fans still do not know whether the two are still together or not.

Now, yesterday, the former tennis star shared a story on Instagram, after which the news of Shoaib Sania’s divorce is once again running on the Indian media.

In this post it was written that life is never easy, everything is difficult but a person has to choose what difficult task he chooses for himself.

Apart from this, Sania has also deleted recent pictures with Shoaib Malik from her Instagram.

It should be noted that rumors of the separation of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been in the headlines since November 2022, but they died when Sania and Shoaib shot together for the show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ and Shoaib expressed that He missed Sania during Eid.