Indian tennis player Sania Mirza announced her retirement from the sport earlier this month and sobbed openly as she gave a statement to commemorate the end of her Grand Slam career.

The athlete, 36, is in Australia for her final Australian Open match of her career. 18 years ago, she participated in her first Grand Slam competition.

Sania couldn’t contain her tears as she delivered her heartfelt parting address, stating: “I just want to start with that if I cry, these are happy tears and not sad tears so that’s just a disclaimer.”

"Sorry guys…" 🥹❤️ Indian doubles legend Sania Mirza was overcome with emotion as she bowed out of grand slam tennis. Congrats on an incredible career! 👏👏 🖥️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwd6J#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/9LKc8bXDMF — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 27, 2023

Congratulations and best wishes to you both! She started her remark with, “This is your moment and I truly don’t want to take it away.” I genuinely believe in my heart that you guys played well and earned the victory tonight.

Sania went on to say that she would still take part in a few competitions.

The tennis player gave an overview of her career and said that Melbourne served as the launchpad for her professional career.

It all began in Melbourne in 2005 when, at the startlingly young age of 18, she faced up against Serena Williams in the third round of this tournament.

When asked about her teammate, Sania stated that Rohan was her first-ever mixed doubles partner when she was 14 and won the nationals.

“Though the setting was different from this one, it was a very long time ago.

After 22 years, I could not have asked for a greater buddy.

He is one of my closest friends and the person I would most like to play the final with. There is no greater place for me and this guy to end our Grand Slam careers, despite the fact that we fell short of the finish line. Rohan, stop playing. “She said.