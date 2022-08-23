Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, is renowned for sharing snippets of her personal and professional life on social media to keep her followers up to date with what’s happening in her life.

Her most recent Instagram post, however, does not have the same enjoyable material as normal. The tennis player informed her followers via Instagram stories that she had to withdraw from the US Open owing to an elbow and forearm injury she sustained two weeks ago.

She claimed that she was initially unaware of the severity of the damage and only learned that she had damaged “a tiny bit of” her tendon after undergoing diagnostic scans.”a speedy update I recently received some unfavourable news.

I injured my forearm and elbow playing in Canada two weeks ago, but I didn’t realise how severe it was until I had my scans, which revealed that I had in fact ruptured a small portion of my tendon. I have withdrawn from the US Open because I shall be gone for a week “Sania penned.

She continued by saying that the injury would also cause some of her retirement plans to change, about which she would update her admirers.The athlete made the decision to stop competing when the current season ended back in January.