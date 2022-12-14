Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, is well-known not only for her prowess on the court but also for her stunning selfies and impeccable fashion sense.

The 36-year-old tennis star regularly updates her followers and fans on her life and her activities, and Wednesday was no different.

Sania Mirza , the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared a series of pictures of herself watching the thrilling FIFA World Cup semifinal between Croatia and Argentina on Instagram.

“What a wonderful environment and experience. journey to Doha for the FIFA World Cup is brief and extremely sweet “She wrote the post’s caption.

The tennis pro and her sister Anam Mirza attended the world cup semifinal.

Sania was seen sporting a plain black dress and white shoes. She accessorised her appearance with a few pieces and wore her hair in a low ponytail.

The player donned a cross-body bag, sunglasses, a wrist watch, and bracelets. She added brown lipstick and light makeup to finish the look.

Argentina wins

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first World Cup semi-final to advance to Sunday’s championship match against France or Morocco thanks to two goals from daring striker Julian Alvarez and a Lionel Messi penalty.

The two-time world champions put on their best performance of the competition to ensure that they would face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal game between the defending champions France and Morocco in Sunday’s final. They did this with the support of the vast majority of spectators at the Lusail Stadium.