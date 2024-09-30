ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to register a sedition case against the leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf over the speeches made in the Sangjani Jalsa.

According to Express News, the government has decided to take action on the speeches made in the Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally in Sanjagani area of ​​Islamabad on September 8, under which sedition cases will be registered against the leaders who gave the speeches.

According to the sources, the government has decided to file a sedition case through the Ministry of Law under Section 196 of the Penal Code, this provision of the constitution is non-bailable, while the police do not need a warrant to arrest.

According to sources, both the Law Ministry and the Federal Prosecutor General have confirmed the decision to file a case of sedition, after which approval will be sought from the federal cabinet and then an application will be filed against the regular PTI leadership.