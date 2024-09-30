ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to register a sedition case against the leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf over the speeches made in the Sangjani Jalsa.
According to Express News, the government has decided to take action on the speeches made in the Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally in Sanjagani area of Islamabad on September 8, under which sedition cases will be registered against the leaders who gave the speeches.
According to the sources, the government has decided to file a sedition case through the Ministry of Law under Section 196 of the Penal Code, this provision of the constitution is non-bailable, while the police do not need a warrant to arrest.
According to sources, both the Law Ministry and the Federal Prosecutor General have confirmed the decision to file a case of sedition, after which approval will be sought from the federal cabinet and then an application will be filed against the regular PTI leadership.