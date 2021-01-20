Karachi: Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali is confident of giving his best if given chance against South Africa in the two-match Test series.Hailing from Khipro in the Sanghar district, Nauman said that he would forever enjoy the moment when Northern’s team manager told him about his inclusion in the preliminary squad.

“If given a chance, I will give my best. Even if I get two or three wickets and that helps the team’s cause then definitely it would be a proud moment for me,” Nauman said while taking in a virtual presser on Tuesday.

“I was busy at a practice session and in the meantime, our [Northern] team manager came towards me and said that I had been selected. For 10 minutes, I didn’t know how to react as it stills feels like a dream,” he added.

The 34-year-old revealed that he idolized legends like Wasim Akram and Brian Lara in early days but then looked up to Daniel Vettori and Rangana Herath.

“Test spinner Daniel Vettori and Rangana Herath are my role model as I’m a left-arm spinner. I admired their bowling and the way they performed at the highest level,” he added.

Note, Nauman was named in the 20-member preliminary squad for Tests against South Africa after his brilliant performances in domestic cricket. He picked 61 wickets in 10 matches in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020.Both teams have arrived in Karachi as the first Test scheduled to take place at National Stadium from January 26.