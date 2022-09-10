KATHMANDU: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has suspended Nepal’s skipper Sandeep Lamichhane following the issuance of an arrest order in the city for an alleged instance of coercion of another individual.

Lamichhane was the subject of a complaint that was made public on Thursday and turned in to a Kathmandu police station. Lamichhane was at the moment travelling with the Jamaica Tallawahs team for CPL 2022 in the West Indies.

In light of the fact that Lamichhane has yet to appear for the team in any of its three games, Tallawahs stated on Thursday that he would be exiting the competition with immediate effect.Lamichhane’s suspension would continue up till a thorough probe, according to a statement from acting CAN secretary Prashant Vikram Malla.

Sandeep Lamichhane has also been called to come before the Kathmandu police, who are investigating into the complaint, according to the report. When the board of directors elected to board CAN, he was placed on leave. Lamichhane responded by tweeting that he was “taking leave” from the CPL and returning to Nepal.

Insisting on his innocence, he stated that he was ready to address the “baseless charges.”The most well-known cricketer in Nepal, Lamichhane, 22, is the only one to have participated in all of the T20 leagues around the globe, including the IPL, the Big Bash League in Australia, the Bangladesh Premier League, the Lanka Premier League, and the Caribbean Premier League.