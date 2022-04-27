<!-- wp:image {"width":901,"height":676} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/sana-2-696x522.jpg" alt="Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators of Karachi blast" width="901" height="676"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Minister for Interior<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Rana Sanaullah<\/a> on Wednesday expressed resolve to arrest perpetrators of Karachi blast and set a precedent. He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he was going to Karachi today, said a press release.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said the entire country expressed solidarity with Chinese brothers and it was our common grief. We will deal with it with full force as it is attack on Pak-China friendship, he added. He said that he would find out the facts in meeting with the concerned authorities. Our great friend <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">China<\/a> will be kept fully informed in progress about investigation into the incident, he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The minister said they would review all security apparatus for Chinese residents and would take effective measures after a thorough review of security. Every aspect will be carefully examined, he added. Sana Ullah said the federal government would cooperate fully to bring the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">perpetrators to justice<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->