A very charming celebrity duo is Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza. The actors are extremely attractive and talented. They are adept at their acting craft. In difficult roles and popular serials, Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza have demonstrated their mettle. Of the two actors, Deedan presents one of the most difficult serials. They recently made an appearance at Ishrat Made in China, to the delight of the audience. In the past, their film Bachana was adored by their audience.

The stunning Sanam Saeed recently celebrated her birthday with her spouse Mohib Mirza. Her brother and friends joined her for a private birthday party that she attended.

Photos from Sanam’s birthday were traded between Mohib and Sanam. Have a look: