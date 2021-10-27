It’s Samsung Week, and the company is offering tons of great deals in advance of Black Friday. Save on new TVs, home appliances, phones, laptops and more—and if you’re looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering deep discounts on phones to wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and laptops, when you trade in an older-model device.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

In anticipation of supply issues and labor shortages, Samsung is joining other major players in revealing sale items early—including Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy. The pre-Black Friday sale runs through Monday, November 1, so jump in early to get your home ready for holiday entertaining and score great prices, too.