The Samsung Galaxy A56, which had been at the top of the list for seven months, has been replaced by the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G. This week’s list includes several new phones.

The list of trending smartphones released last week is as follows:

According to the list, the first position has been occupied by the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G (new entry), while the second position is occupied by the OnePlus 13T 5G (new entry).

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is in third place, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is in fourth place, the Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is in fifth place, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is in sixth place and the Samsung Galaxy A36 is in seventh place.

The Honor Power 5G is in eighth place (new entry), the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is in ninth place and the Google Pixel 9a (new entry) is in 10th place.