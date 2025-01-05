Samsung has introduced a smart fridge that will automatically add items to your Instacart app if your fridge is low on any food items.

Samsung recently announced an upcoming technology in which an AI fridge will send a list of essential items to Instacart so that you can order the groceries online from the grocery delivery service.

The move comes after Samsung partnered with Instacart to enable grocery shopping from a screen mounted on the Samsung Bespoke fridge.

The 32-inch Samsung Bespoke fridge will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this month.

According to the press release, the technology uses Samsung Vision AI food recognition technology to identify items in a user’s fridge and determine what is low and needs to be ordered.

After this process, the fridge uses Instacart’s product matching API to suggest items from online delivery services that you might need and enables you to order directly from the fridge’s screen.