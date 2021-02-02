Samsung was the market leader in smartphone sales if 2020 despite smartphone industry declining 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 2020, reveals latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

For Q4, Apple took second place in the global smartphone market. The demand for a new 5G iPhone, strong carrier promotions, especially in the US, and the iPhone 11’s longevity are some of the reasons for this growth reports Counterpoint Research.

Apple also reported holiday quarter sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations, as new 5G iPhones helped push handset revenue to a new record and sparked a 57% rise in China sales reports Reuters.

“The market declined 10% YoY in CY 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns, which impacted performance in the first half of the year. With the easing of lockdowns, the market rebounded in the second half thanks to pent-up demand being fulfilled by the streamlined supply chain. It is interesting to note that the market also made a distinct migration from feature phones to smartphones as the devices became a medium for education, work, and entertainment. A strong 5G push by the industry through reduced device prices and operator tariffs further boosted the market’s recovery process,”