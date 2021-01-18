At Samsung Electronics, we are dedicated to providing innovative technologies and services with our flagship devices to deliver the ultimate mobile experience to our customers,” said Kyeongjun Kim, Executive Vice President and head of Mobile R&D Office at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With powerful processing, fast 5G connectivity, and intelligent AI-acceleration, the Exynos 2100 offers the utmost performance that meets the stringent quality standards and requirements for our next generation smartphone.”

“The evolution of technologies such as 5G, advanced graphics and machine learning have been critical in enabling new mobile experiences,” said Paul Williamson, Vice President and General Manager, Client Line of Business at Arm. “Arm and Samsung have collaborated closely to incorporate Arm’s powerful next-generation compute and graphics platform, at the heart of the Samsung Exynos 2100. As a result of our partnership, we are able to maximize performance and make these experiences a reality in next-generation mobile devices while delivering exceptional battery life.”

The chip’s computation and graphic processing performance have been improved and refined to surpass the power user’s performance expectations. As Samsung’s first 5G-integrated flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2100 is built on an advanced 5nm EUV process technology that allows up to 20-percent lower power consumption or 10-percent higher overall performance than the 7nm predecessor. For further enhancement, the chip offers improved cache memory utilization and a stronger scheduler. The octa-core CPU comes in an improved tri-cluster structure made up of a single powerful Arm® Cortex®-X1 core that runs at up to 2.9GHz, three high-performing Cortex-A78 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores delivering more than 30-percent enhancement in multi-core performance than the predecessor.

The Arm Mali™-G78, which supports the latest APIs such as Vulkan and OpenCL, improves graphic performance by more than 40-percent for visually stunning and seamless graphics, enabling the most immersive on-screen mobile experiences yet, including gaming and AR/VR or MR(Mixed Reality). The Exynos 2100 also integrates advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO) technology, which overlooks and optimizes power usages of CPU, GPU, and other processes, allowing longer use time even with intense on-screen activities. With such comprehensive efforts to increase energy efficiency of its products across software and hardware technologies, Samsung also continues its strive to help minimize the carbon footprint of tomorrow’s mobile devices.