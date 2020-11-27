Samsung released the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold2 in South Korea, but it was quickly suspended after a major bug was discovered preventing users from unlocking their phones after the update. However, the rollout has now resumed and the company has released a hotfix update for the foldable smartphone.

The new firmware sports version number F916NKSU1ZTKD and squashes the bug that locked the Galaxy Z Fold2 users out. It weighs around 190MB in size and also includes the November 2020 Android security patch.