Samsung has opened the pre-order/registration process in China for the Galaxy S21 series. On its official website, the company revealed people can pay upfront CNY100 (about $15) which will be deducted later from the final price.

“Open your eyes for the future” – Machine-translated and adapted slogan translation from Chinese

The Samsung China website does not call the Galaxy S21 by name – it used the code phrase “first flagship for 2021”, while the landing page is called “Samsung’s first 5G flagship of 2021”, revealing that China will get the 5G variants of the phone (which is hardly a surprise).

Interestingly enough, people who decide not to purchase the smartphone will get their CNY100 refunded. However, those who decide to play along might be one of 21 selected users that will receive the phone for free.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup is expected to arrive on January 14, 2021, and actual pre-orders should begin after the launch. China’s approach to pre-orders is slightly different – users are de facto registering to receive news when the actual pre-order launches.

The fact Samsung is already going through with this process means the launch is closer than ever and we’re about to see new flagships soon.