31 new countries are getting the ECG and BP monitoring features on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2.

The list includes 28 European countries.

The ECG and BP functions will be enabled through the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Samsung is expanding the electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure (BP) monitoring functions on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 to 31 new countries.

The features will be enabled through Samsung’s Health Monitor app that received a CE-marking back in December. The regulatory marking ensures that a product complies with EU safety, health, and environmental requirements. It’ll enable the Samsung Health Monitor apps to expand to 28 European countries.

Below is a complete list of EU regions getting the ECG and BP features on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2.

In addition to these, the app is also reaching Chile, Indonesia, and the UAE.

To measure your ECG and BP, you’ll need to have the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy watches and phones. It’ll be automatically installed when you update your Galaxy Watch 3 or Watch Active 2 with the latest software via the Galaxy Wearable app.

Samsung says the rollout will start on February 4, though availability may vary by market and carrier.