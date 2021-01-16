The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a beast with dual zoom lenses, a dynamic 6.8-inch display and S Pen support for a more affordable price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra stands out from the regular Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus in several ways to earn its name. This includes dual telephoto lenses for serious zooming; support for the S Pen (a first for Galaxy S phones); and a bigger, brighter and more dynamic 120Hz OLED display. The best part? The price isn’t as Ultra as last year’s model.SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 ULTRA SPECS

Display: 6.8 inches AMOLED (3200 x 1400); 10 to 120Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12GB, 16GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Rear cameras: 108MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom, f/2.4), 10MP telephoto (10x zoom, f/4.9), laser AF sensor

Front camera: 40MP (f/2.2)

Video: 8K 30 fps/4K 60 fps

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Wireless: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB

Size: 6.5 x 2.97 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 8.08 ounces

The Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $1,199, which is $200 less than the ambitious but flawed Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new Ultra comes in a sleeker design and offers faster performance from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip. Still, the new S21 costs $100 more than the excellent iPhone 12 Pro Max, so Samsung has a lot to prove.

Samsung does make some trade-offs here. You won’t find a charger in the box, and there’s no microSD card slot for expanding the storage. But overall the S21 Ultra looks like the most versatile Galaxy phone yet and a serious contender for a top spot on our best