This year seems unlucky for everyone. Because of the COVID19 pandemic, almost every smartphone manufacturing company has suffered a lot in different regards. Samsung has also suffered in terms of revenue this year. According to a report coming from South Korea, Samsung fails to ship the 300 million units this year and it’s going to be the first time in nine years. It is estimated that the manufacturer will likely reach 270 million shipments.

Samsung Fails to Ship 300 Million Units for the First time in 9 Years

Samsung has revealed that it shipped 189 million phones in the third quarter report of 2020. This number is also not bad this year. Anyways, the company is still optimistic to ship more smartphones in the coming year. Samsung has set a goal to hit 307 million units in 2020. The company is planning to bring more mid-range and low-end 5G smartphone lineup and promoting its foldable models more.

Among them, 287 million units are going to be smartphones, while the rest could be feature phones. Of those 287 million smartphones, almost 50 million are likely going to be flagship models.

Samsung is now working on Galaxy S21 series. The series will include three models – vanilla, Plus and an Ultra model. The company is also going to bring the series earlier than its predecessors.

Samsung is best known for providing a variety of smartphones keeping in mind the users’ need. This year, the company has launched a number of flagship devices and budget-friendly smartphones. Some of them are really worth buying.