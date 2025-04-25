The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge by technology company Samsung is expected on May 13. The price of this smartphone was said to be between the S25+ and S25 Ultra, but now Samsung has accidentally leaked the prices of this device on its website.

According to the details, the price of the 256 GB version of the Galaxy S25 Edge will be 1678 Canadian dollars (337 thousand Pakistani rupees) while the price of the 512 GB variant will be around 1858 Canadian dollars (379 thousand Pakistani rupees).

These prices were leaked on the terms and conditions page regarding the discount of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets on the French version of the Samsung Canada website.

On the page, the Galaxy S25 was included in the list that users can buy at a 20 discount from the actual price of the tablet.