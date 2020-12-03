Sami Aslam, test batsman of Pakistan Cricket Team left Pakistan and moved to America.

He announced the new beginning through social media. After Arriving in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Sami Aslam was disappointed when he was not included in the 35- member squad for tour of new Zealand and England. He is provided immigration due to his extraordinary abilities.

According to sources, Sami Aslam has signed a contract with the USA Cricket Board. The US Cricket Board has signed a three-year contract with Sami Aslam.

The US Cricket Board will pay 1.5 million dollars annually to the Test cricketer. He had played 13 test matches and scored 758 runs. During the year 2019-20, Sami Aslam scored 864 runs, including 4 centuries.

The test cricketer goes on to further state that it would be difficult for him to gain more opportunities in Pakistan even if her continue to play. I sincerely wanted to represent my country. In the current situation, there was a good offer from the American Cricket Board, which I accepted.

However, it should be consider that other cricketers including former test fast bowler Jalaluddin, who got the honor of making the first hat trick in ODI cricket, and former test batsman Asif Mujtaba, are already serving in the United States.