ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, a district and sessions court granted Sameena Shah’s bail request. She is the mother of Shahnawaz Amir, the primary suspect in the death of Sarah Inam. On October 19, Sameena was taken into custody by the Islamabad Police. Later, since she was unable to substantiate claims made against her in the murder case, her bail request was rejected.

The verdict was initially put on hold by the court. Despite the one million rupee surety bond, the bail request was accepted.In court were the investigating officer, the prosecutor, the complainant’s attorneys, and the suspect’s attorneys.

According to Sameena Shah's attorney, the suspect told the police about the incident during the hearing. He said, "The suspect even went to the police station and helped the authorities with their investigation."

He said that the suspect had not broken any laws and that the police had not discovered anything connected to her.The complainant’s attorney then stated that, in accordance with the Constitution, it is the duty of every citizen to report crimes to the police.He said, “The suspect was at the crime scene and wasn’t the first to call the police.

According to him, the suspect was aware that the victim was at the house because of the records. The victim was detained at home without her choice, according to the record, he claimed.According to Sameena’s attorney, she cooperated with the investigation and didn’t lie.The complainant’s attorney then instructed him to withdraw the bail request.