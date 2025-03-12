Bollywood megastar Salman Khan reached Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s house on March 14 to meet him ahead of his 60th birthday. On this occasion, a video of Salman Khan’s arrival amidst tight security is going viral on social media.

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen entering the premises of Aamir Khan’s residence in his car with ‘Y-plus security’, a police van and two cars are also seen with him on this occasion. Fans have expressed their happiness over the meeting of the two Khans of Bollywood.

Earlier, Salman Khan had met Aamir Khan at the premiere of his son Junaid Khan’s film ‘Lovyappa’, where Shah Rukh Khan was also present and the three Khans were seen posing together for photographers.

It should be noted that Aamir Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on March 14 and on this occasion, PVR Cinemas has announced the ‘Aamir Khan Film Festival’ in appreciation of his outstanding services, in which his most successful films will be re-presented.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is busy preparing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Sikander’, which will be presented in cinemas on the occasion of Eid.