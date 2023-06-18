Mumbai: The worldwide OTT release date of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s mega movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ has been revealed.

The actor announced on his Instagram that his film will be released on OTT platform Zee Five on June 23 this month.

Kasi Ka Bhai Kasi Ki Jaan’ hit the theaters on April 21 and comes after a gap of four years after Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’.

The film is directed by Farhad Simji and produced under Salman Khan Films.

The mega film featured Pooja Hegde, Jesse Gill, Shahnaz Gill, Raghav Joyal and other artists along with Salman Khan.