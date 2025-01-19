Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 will be held this Sunday, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan will be the special guests on this occasion, which is expected to extend the show by another four months.

The most popular show, which will last for 104 days, will end with a tough competition between the six finalists. These finalists include Rajat Dalal, Karanvir Mehra, Vivian D’Sena, Avinash Mishra, Chamdarang, and Ayesha Singh. Fans say that Rajat, Karanvir, and Vivian are the strongest candidates.

Salman Khan, who is considered the soul of every season of Bigg Boss, will interact with the finalists in his unique style. Fans are very excited to see his interesting questions and special moments of the show.

Online polls and fan discussions are at their peak before the finale of Bigg Boss. A tough competition is expected between Rajat Dalal, Karanvir Mehra, and Vivian D’Sena. The winner will not only win a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a trophy but will also win the hearts of the fans.