Salman Ahmed received a notification from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime unit on Friday for criticising government institutions on social media,

According to sources, Salman Ahmed has received the notice because of the PTI anthems he has performed and because of social media statements he has made criticising government entities.

The Dil Dil Pakistan singer revealed getting a notification from the FIA at his Defence Housing Authority (DHA) apartment in Lahore in a video message posted to Twitter. According to Salman Ahmed, who made the claim in the video, for the past two weeks, unidentified individuals have been driving around outside of his house in search of him and threatening his family.

The interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, is allegedly behind all of these strategies, according to the artist.A day earlier, the federal government declared it will start cracking down on users of social media who publish what it deems to be derogatory material.

The choice was made after PTI supporters heckled Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal last week at a restaurant on the Islamabad-Lahore Highway.

The family of the PML-N leader apologised to Iqbal after a video of him being heckled at a fast food restaurant went viral.

The federal interior secretary, the Punjab inspector general, the FIA director general, the acting chairman of NADRA, Khalid Latif, and other officials were present in a meeting that the interior minister presided over on Friday.

He declared, “InshaAllah, I will hold Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Sharif accountable if my family or friends are endangered and I will ensure that there is a reckoning.”