The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing sales tax and federal excise returns to March 27, 2025 for the convenience of taxpayers.

According to Express News, the FBR also issued a notification extending the date for filing sales tax and federal excise returns.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, the last date for filing sales tax and federal excise returns for the tax period of February 2025 was March 18, 2025, which has now been extended to March 27, 2025.

According to the notification, this decision has been taken under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

FBR officials say that this facility has been provided in view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers so that they can submit their returns within the stipulated time and avoid any kind of hassle.

Taxpayers have been directed to take advantage of the given time and file their returns on time to avoid any possible penalty.

It should be noted that the FBR from time to time extends the last date for filing tax returns to facilitate the business community so that they can easily complete their tax payments.