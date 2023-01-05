The three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Karachi has begun, and tickets are already on sale through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to the official schedule, Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena will host all three of the white-ball contests from January 9 to January 13.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ticket prices at affordable levels, starting at Rs. 250, to ensure a larger throng in the stadium.

A single ticket will cost Rs. 250 for the public enclosure, which includes Muhammad Brothers and Intakhab Alam, and Rs. 500 for the First-Class enclosure, which includes Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan, and Majid Khan.

Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram, and Zaheer Abbas’ Premium enclosure tickets would cost Rs. 750, while Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad, and Fazal Mehmood’s VIP enclosure tickets will cost Rs. 1500.

Fans who are interested can purchase tickets online at www.pcb.bookme.pk. Payment options include Easypaisa, Jazz Cash, credit or debit cards, as well as bank transfers.

The Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association’s RJ Mall, Sector-35-F Korangi #4, and Asghar Ali Shah Stadium in Nazimabad have been designated by the cricket board as the e-ticket points.

On the days of the matches, cricket fans can purchase tickets at the China Ground and Gareeb Nawaz parking lots. Tickets are now being sold and will remain on sale through January 8.