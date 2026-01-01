The most popular singer of the past, Saleem Javed, who gained world fame from Jagni, has given a special gift to his fans on the New Year.

Saleem Javed has made a fresh entry in the New Year by presenting his popular Balochi song in a new tune and a new style.

Which is becoming increasingly popular on social media. Music fans are not only sharing the song but also appreciating its tune, style and cultural color.

Saleem Javed himself has also called this song a special New Year gift for his fans.

The new Balochi tune reflects the deep connection between Saleem Javed that has always existed between his art and Balochi music.

It is noteworthy that his first album, released almost forty years ago, also achieved extraordinary success thanks to a Balochi song.

In the latest release, he has once again returned to the same Balochi song, tune and music, but the style has taken on some modern musical colors.

In this musically rich environment, this new Balochi song by Saleem Javed has become prominent, attracting old fans as well as the younger generation.

The video of the song has incorporated modern visual style, new story and youth-friendly elements, while the original spirit of Balochi folk music has been fully maintained.

Saleem Javed admitted that if traditional music is presented in a creative way, it can survive in every era.

The folk song “Jagni” that made Saleem Javed famous on a global scale is still considered his identity.

He is one of the first artists to introduce remix music in Pakistan, who presented classical melodies in a modern way and connected them with the new generation.

Regarding his famous song “Laila O Laila”, he says that even today the new generation is proud to sing and listen to it, which is a testament to the eternal power of music.

Salim Javed, who has captivated audiences for decades, says that innovation and experimentation have always been a core part of his musical journey and he will continue to entertain fans with new styles, new colors and new melodies.

It should be noted that the year 2025 was a very active one in terms of music in Pakistan, with concerts, folk music programs and modern pop shows held across the country.