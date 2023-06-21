An unexpected choice was made by well-known Indian actor Kartik Aaryan and director Sajid Nadiadwala to remake the iconic Pakistani song “Pasoori” for their upcoming movie, “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” Aaryan and the amazing Kiara Advani star in this romance movie, which Sameer Vidwans is directing, and it will be released on June 28.

According to reports, the goal of the “Pasoori” remake is to preserve the allure and enormous popularity of the original song while incorporating their own artistic version. To present their final “masterpiece” to the audience during the release week, the team has methodically organised a two-day shoot in Mumbai.

A standout aspect of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has already been its music. The group has already made three songs available in quick succession, and the audience has responded favourably to them.

When it first appeared as a single in Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 14’s sixth episode, “Pasoori” quickly rose to fame. Ali Sethi, a well-known Pakistani singer, performed the song and featured Shae Gill as an additional vocalist. The song became viral after its release on February 6, 2022, enthralling listeners all around the world.

According to Spotify, “Pasoori” became the most listened Pakistani song both locally and internationally in 2022. According to Google Trends’ Year in Search 2022 report, it was also named as the music that was searched for the most in the entire world that year.