Actress Sajal Aly has been outspoken about her opinions on relationships and marriage.This time, the Mom star discussed her belief that a guy is not necessary for happiness in life and that marriage is not the be-all and end-all of pleasure.

“Women are already aware that they are complete without men. Being in love and feeling whole with someone else is a lovely thing, but that shouldn’t be the only objective “During a talk , the well-known actor noted. “Due to the love, respect, and adoration I am showered with every day, I myself do not feel the need for a partner and instead live each day to the utmost. Although I don’t really crave being with anyone, it’s okay if I do wind up dating someone. In the end, nobody else matters; I am the icing on the cake “Sajal Aly said it.

She continued by pointing out how women are made to believe that marriage is the most important thing in life. “I believe that our culture may use some improvement.

Women are indoctrinated from an early age with the notion that they must get married right away after graduating. What if you choose not to? What if someone decides not to marry this young? Marriages, in my opinion, put women in a box that shouldn’t exist “the actor from Ye Mera Dil said.