LAHORE: The actor Ahad Raza Mir and actress Sajal Aly were recently spotted at a wedding, and photos from the event are currently trending online.

Sajal and Ahad attended the wedding of the son of internationally renowned celebrity manager Hamid Hussain with their families, but no image of the two families together has surfaced.

Following the release of these images, Ahad and Sajal’s followers have once more expressed their worry, stating that they are now certain the two are not together.

Along with Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, other artists like Ayesha Omar, Khushhal Khan, Nadeem Baig, Ali Ansari, and Amar Khan also attended this event.