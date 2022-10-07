ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Asad Umar stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee on Friday.A FIA spokesperson quickly shot down the claims of an arrest, claiming they were unfounded and that the senator had not been taken into custody on Senate grounds.

According to him, thus far, no FIA division has detained Nyazee. In a separate incident involving foreign finance, the FIA also detained Hamid Zaman, a founding member of the PTI, at his Lahore office.

According to FIA sources, Insaf Trust received a deposit of $0.625 million in 2013 despite the fact that the trust’s financial practises are against the law.The sources continued that Hamid Zaman was the Insaf Trust’s secretary at the time.

Saifullah Niazi has allegedly been removed from the Senate grounds, according to Asad Umar, who made the accusation on Twitter. The PTI leader criticised the coalition government for the situation and called its rule “the worst fascist ever.”

On the arrest, the FIA has not yet released a comment. However, sources claimed that a probe into the senator was already ongoing since he had not provided a complete response regarding the transferred sum. Additionally, they stated that the senator was arrested when the FIA discovered evidence against him.