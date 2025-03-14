PESHAWAR:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday described the statement of Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’on resettlement of terrorists in KP as misleading and baseless.Responding to Asif’s statement, Saif said hurling barbs at the KP government was actually a failed attempt by the federal government to hide their failures to curb terrorism in the country.

He asked Asif to identify a single terrorist residing in the province.“If Khawaja Asif knows about the whereabouts of the terrorists residing in KP then why he doesn’t find and arrest them as he is responsible for defence of all provinces,” he added.

Saif urged Asif to act serious on the sensitive issue of terrorism instead of just passing statements.