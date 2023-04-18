Saif Ali Khan has now officially signed on to work with Jr. NTR on his upcoming movie alongside Koratala Siva, which has the working title of NTR 30.

A few shots of the actor were leaked from the movie’s sets. In the photos, Saif can be seen developing a friendship with NTR and Koratala. Saif will portray an adversary in the movie, the rumours claim.

According to the sources, NTR 30 will be his second movie in which he plays a villain. He will also play a villain in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush movie.

An immensely powerful man who resides in the same neighbourhood will save an isolated fishing community from the mafia in the upcoming action drama NTR 30.

Alongside the RRR actor, actress Janhvi Kapoor has been cast in the pivotal role. Janhvi’s debut in South Indian cinema will be with this movie.

On March 23 in Hyderabad, Jr. NTR began filming for his eagerly anticipated project.Kenny Bates, a well-known action sequence designer for well-known Hollywood movies including Transformers and Mission Impossible, has also joined team NTR 30 as a stunt director.