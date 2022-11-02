Sahil Adeem, a public speaker and behavioural trainer, has declined to apologise in order to resume speaking engagements at public sector colleges.According to several statements on social media and on his official accounts, he was forbidden from giving speeches in public universities. It appears that everything took place informally.

The public speaker is also quite critical of the administration of Pakistan’s state and of the federal government. Sahil Adeem described the current system and its stakeholders as “venal” in a number of his talks.

And the government has prohibited him from speaking in public universities as a result of the content of his lectures and his outspokenness (as it made rounds on the social media).We were unable to get a notification of it, and it appears that everything took place “off the record.”

“I am presuming that you’ve confused me with some’motivational speaker you’re used to listening to,’ which you summon in your castles to amuse yourselves,” Sahil Adeem stated in a statement posted on his official website on Monday.I am a free guy who was meant to proclaim the truth, and I only acknowledge my Lord. I simply regret that our standards of thought are so low and the predicament of my people, who choose to ignore it and support candidates like you.