LAHORE: Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a model and actor from Pakistan, has discussed her marriage to Khizar Hussain.

Saheefa revealed on a chat programme that she used to be a “Tom Boy” and that Khizar had requested her to select a girl for him to marry while discussing the intriguing tale of her marriage to the man.

She continued by telling him that despite showing him several girls, all of them were engaged. Khizar didn’t like any girls, but he married her nonetheless, Saheefa continued.

In 2017, Saheefa and Khizar, her best friend, got married.