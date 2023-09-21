Akstan U-19 football team won the international match after 12 years.

Pakistan football team won the South Asian Football Federation (SAF) U-19 Championship after defeating Nepal for the first time in 12 years.

In the ongoing SAFF Under-19 Football Championship in Nepal, Pakistan beat Nepal by one in their first match. What is the winning start in the event by beating zero.

The competition between the two teams was equal in the first half, in the second half there were attempts to get ahead of each other, but in the 76th minute, Pakistan’s Ali Zafar beautifully sent the ball into the net to give Pakistan a lead. The lead was zero, which was maintained until the whistle of the end of the match by the referee.

This is Pakistan U-19 team’s first win in 12 years, the last time Pakistan U-19 won against India in the Asian U-19 Qualifiers. One was won.

Pakistan will play their next match against Maldives on September 23 in the SAFF Championship in Nepal.