KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has on Thursday confirmed the possibility of closing schools across the province once again due to the coronavirus pandemic.The provincial minister distributed tablets among students and addressed the ceremony. He said education suffered a lot due to COVID-19 and it is still uncertain that until when schools will remain open.Saeed Ghani said students will study online at home with the help of tablets if schools are closed. There is no internet and other facilities in many places but six percent areas have them all, he said.

The minister said curricular activities have been started in over thirty new schools. Those NGOs which want to work with the government should step forward; his urged.It is pertinent here to mention that Pakistan has reported 16 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 331,108 on Thursday. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,775.According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 908 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.Till now 144,765 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 103,587 in Punjab, 39,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,454 in Islamabad, 15,876 in Balochistan, 3,938 in Azad Kashmir and 4,211 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore 2,611 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,347 in Punjab, 1,273 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 215 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 88 in Azad Kashmir. NNI