Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Sadia Khan were recently pictured together.

After false online rumours about her dating Aryan Khan appeared, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress posted a mysterious message.

The 35-year-old Pakistani actor remarked on Instagram Stories, “Taking a picture together doesn’t mean that we are dating so cool guys.”

More recently, Sadia stated, “It is quite bizarre how people are fabricating things about me and Aryan without knowing the complete reality. There should be a limit to all that is done in the name of news.

This is not a sign of our relationship. I wasn’t the only person to take a photo with Aryan; a few other people also did so and shared it, but for some reason my photo is the one that is going viral, she added.

The rumours are absolutely baseless, and in my opinion, Aryan is a sincere nice and well-behaved young guy, she continued.. We therefore request that you not spread any false information about us.”

The two had met on New Year’s Eve at a party where they engaged in conversation and shared photos like everyone else.