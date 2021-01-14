Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said that he was disappointed by Mohammad Amir’s statement about him.

While talking to media at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today, the former pacer revealed he was disheartened with how Amir chose to leave the game.

Waqar Younis said in a statement that,

“He is undoubtedly a brilliant player and I was sad when he decided to quit international cricket,”

“I was one of those people who fought the most for his comeback. I talked to Najam Sethi and players about how he deserves another chance.” He added.

Last year in December Amir has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket citing ‘mental torture’ and ‘hostile environment’ he faced at the hands of team management.

Amir blamed Waqar for accusing him of ditching the team at a time of need when the player bid adieu to red-ball cricket.