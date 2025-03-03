Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar has said that we sacrificed our politics for the state, decisions were taken in the interest of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, tomorrow the Prime Minister will present all the facts before the nation.

Addressing an important press conference in Islamabad, he said that on March 4, 2025, the coalition government of the PML-N will complete one year, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif took oath of office on March 4, 2024.

The Information Minister said that there was a lot of speculation regarding the direction of the country, many people had placed bets that the economy would not recover, the country is on the verge of default, a political party wrote letters to the IMF against Pakistan.

He said that today inflation has come down to a low of 1.5 percent, 9 years and five months ago, inflation was 1.3 percent in September 2015, today is the lowest level of inflation after 9 and a half years, interest rates have decreased, the stock exchange is improving.

Atta Tarar said that on the foreign front, during the PTI regime, Pakistan was isolated on the global level, on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit to Uzbekistan, the Pakistani flag was seen on every highway, good feelings and impressions are being expressed for Pakistan at the global level.

He said that ICC Champions Trophy matches are being held in Pakistan, sports fields are being built in Pakistan once again, investors’ confidence in Pakistan is increasing, today every country is praising Pakistan, heads of different countries are visiting Pakistan.

Atta Tarar said that the President of Azerbaijan asked to invest two billion dollars in Pakistan, the President of Uzbekistan recognized Pakistan’s unique position on the global stage, hard work, teamwork and SIFC play an important role in the journey of economic recovery, the role of Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in the journey of economic recovery is commendable.

The Information Minister said that we have reached this point today due to hard work, good intentions and teamwork, the effects of reducing inflation are starting to reach the people, the Prime Minister has held a special progress review of the cabinet on the completion of one year, the current account deficit is going into surplus, IT exports have increased by 32 percent, exports are increasing.

He said that all economic indicators are positive, the people who raised empty slogans did not give laptops, did not build hospitals, did not build health or education systems, even if they ran buses, they turned them upside down, their performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is zero, the figures never lie.

The Federal Minister said that no one wants empty slogans, lies, slander and fights between themselves, the people of Pakistan want how inflation will be reduced, today it is seen that inflation is decreasing, it is improving, people are not interested in the politics of encirclement.

Atta Tarar said that the economic indicators have improved further, tomorrow the Prime Minister will present all the facts before the nation, the figures never lie, no one wants empty slogans, lies, slander and fights between themselves, the people of Pakistan want how inflation will be reduced.

Atta Tarar said that high prices are not acceptable under any circumstances, action will be taken against high prices according to the law, selling goods at high prices will definitely not be allowed during Ramadan, the effects of the reduction in inflation have started to be transmitted to the people, subsidies have been given in electricity and gas bills, Punjab and the federation have subsidized electricity bills.

He said that whenever he met with PBA, APNS, he made the same request that the salaries of reporters, technicians and other workers and the protection of their jobs be discussed, a health insurance scheme was introduced for journalists and media workers.