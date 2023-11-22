Sam Altman, who was fired as chief executive officer (CEO) of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, is joining Microsoft.

It was announced by Microsoft that Sam Altman will lead a new team working on artificial intelligence (AI) technology at Microsoft.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said that along with Sam Altman, former OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman and other colleagues will be part of the New Advanced AI research team.

“We will provide them with the resources they need to succeed,” he said in an X-Post.

“We are committed to continuing to work with and maintain our partnership with the new OpenAI team, including interim CEO Emmett Shear,” he said.

It should be noted that Microsoft has invested 13 billion dollars in OpenAI.

The announcement comes after Sam Altman’s attempts to return to OpenAI failed.

OpenAI co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever told company officials on the night of November 19 that Sam Altman would not be returning to the company.

Sam Altman gained worldwide fame after introducing ChatGPT, but on November 17 he was suddenly fired by OpenAI’s board of directors.

At the time, the company said in a statement that Sam Altman was being removed from the position because the board did not trust the decisions made by him.

OpenAI to consider reinstatement of ousted chief executive

Following Sam Altman’s dismissal, several executives resigned, including OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman.

Unlike the founders of other companies, Sam Altman did not own OpenAI and could be fired at any time.

After the dismissal, Sam Altman described it as a strange experience in X-Posts.

Sam Altman helped found OpenAI in 2015 and since 2023 has made many statements about the benefits and risks of AI technology.