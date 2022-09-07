At this time, there is a need to leave politics and serve the people: Sk Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Rozenews SK Niazi while talking in the program “Sachi Baat” said that If elections are held, Imran Khan will get a two-thirds majority there is no doubt Imran khan is a very popular leader as compared to other politicians. Imran khan desired no limits for me further he added that people in the government also kept giving statements against the army this is not the right time for politics this is time to give relief to people we should rebuild our Pakistani people’s houses this very dire situation people have lost their houses and business and politicians are busy in just extravagant shits no one is serious for the public which is totally panic for the country. At this time, there is a need to leave politics and serve the people this is the time to unite and help needy people who are flood affected.

Law expert Arif Chaudhry’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat” he said that

Imran Khan’s popularity has increased enormously and

People have high hopes for Imran Khan people are thinking Imran khan is a leader who can deliver in a better way so that is why he is too famous among the people

Obstacles are being created in the way of Imran Khan, Arif Chaudhry he added further that

Only democratic behavior can work in a democratic country.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s talk in the program he said that

Currently, inflation is more than 20%, he added further if

IMF gave a loan to Pakistan under strict conditions

Enemies are plotting against Pakistan, Dr. Hasan Siddiqui

Colonization of flood victims will be the most difficult phase.

Senior analyst Irshad Arif’s talk on the program “Sachi Baat” in the program “Sachi Baat”.

This is the time to understand the political situation of the country he added that

Despite getting a loan from IMF, the dollar is going up but

The government should talk to Imran Khan for the sake of the country he said that

The crime rate in Lahore city has increased to an alarming extent

The state of the country’s economy is very bad, Arshad Arif