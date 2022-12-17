LAHORE: Senior Pakistani actor Saba Faisal regrets making videos disparaging her children Salman Faisal and Neha Salman.

She agreed to appear on Nadir Ali’s programme and spoke candidly about the Neha allegation debacle and what happened thereafter. She felt guilty for posting the video against them because she is a mother. She posted the famous video because she was feeling very weak at the time, and she also discussed how doing so sparked a lot of reaction.

She also discussed how portraying a bad saas (mother-in-law) on television leads viewers to believe that she is the same way and how, in reality, actors who take on the roles of negative characters are often the victims.

Saba Faisal added that the way she raised her kids made it clear how they treat their relationships, much like the way her son Salman treated his wife Neha. While also admitting that her son made the decision and she had chosen Neha.

In response to a query, she further said that Neha and Salman share equal responsibility for the decisions they make and that she does not hold any one person accountable for the debacle. Even though she has always claimed to have had a good journey, she revealed this time that the only regret she has in life is publishing the video.