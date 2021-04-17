KARACHI: Pakistan’s Karate Master Saadi Abbas said his Tokyo Olympics Qualification is in danger due to lack of financial support.

While talking to ARY News, Abbas said he needs around 30 lacs for participating in events in Brazil and Portugal which will make their way through Tokyo Olympics, scheduled in July this year. “Upcoming events in Brazil and Portugal are very important for qualification in Tokyo Olympics. But we lack financial support to participate in the event,” he said. “According to a rough idea, we need 30 lacs to participate in the event including our travel expense, training expense, and accommodation,” he added. It must be noted here that Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on July 23. Karate event has been included for the first time Olympics.